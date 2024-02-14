Meteorological department predicts higher temperatures this summer

The department said this year’s summer will start in the last week of February and end by the end of May. Overall temperature throughout Thailand during the hot season will be higher than last year by 1-2 degrees Celsius, while the amount of rainfall will be lower than normal, it added.

During the summer, upper Thailand will experience hot days with temperatures ranging from 42-44.5 degrees Celsius, while the North and Northeast will still have cooler mornings and evenings in February and early March. Summer storms are forecast in several areas in upper Thailand from mid-March to early May, and several areas will experience thundershowers in late May.

The department warned people in upper Thailand to remain indoors or keep away from big trees and unsecured billboards during summer storms, which will often be accompanied by gusty winds and hail.

The Bangkok metropolitan area will see temperatures of 40-41 degrees Celsius and isolated thundershowers during the summer, the department added.

In the South, average temperature during the summer will also be around 40-41 degrees Celsius, with increased rainfalls and isolated heavy rains. Waves in the Gulf and Andaman Sea are about 1-2 metres high.