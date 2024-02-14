Rising VD cases prompts DCD to look for better ways to distribute condoms in Bangkok

DCD director-general Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn said on Wednesday that Sun Vending Technology (SVT) has agreed to be the first company to support DCD’s “condom anytime, anywhere” policy.

He said STV will help distribute condoms as well as HIV self-test kits via its vending machines in Siam Square from Thursday.

SVT is supporting the project as part of its CSR programme.

Thongchai said DCD has enough condoms and HIV self-test kits to distribute freely but has no means of reaching out to teenagers.