The newest bridge over the Chao Phraya holds ‘Luck Lock Love’ festival
Love conquered even sky-high PM2.5 levels on Valentine’s Day as 111 lucky couples made history by registering their marriage on the brand-new bridge that runs parallel to the Rama IX Bridge in Bangkok.
Surachet Laophulsuk, Governor of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), inaugurated the “Luck Lock Love” happiness festival, which invited members of the public to participate in activities on the bridge before its scheduled opening in July.
The highlight was the registration of marriage for the 111 couples, with the number chosen to mark the 111th anniversary of the Transport Ministry. Couples also had the chance to win diamond jewellery from Jubilee Diamond, valued at over 200,000 baht.
The significance of the occasion was heightened by the presence of Buddha's relics atop the bridge's towers, considered sacred elements believed to bestow auspiciousness in life.
Surachet stated that registering marriages on the new bridge symbolises the journey of standing side by side as the walk towards a bright future. The water represents coolness and a symbol of nurturing life, while the Expressway symbolises unwavering determination, resilient against any formidable obstacles, much like standing firm against the wind.
The new cable-stayed bridge, the latest of the Chao Phraya River bridges, is also the widest, spanning 42 metres. It is part of the Rama 3–Dao Khanong–Outer Ring Road Western Line Expressway project, expected to open to the public around July before becoming fully operational by the middle of next year.
Activities being organised as part of the "Luck Lock Love" happiness festival continue every evening until February 18 and will again take place over the weekend of February 23 to 25, from 4pm to 10pm. They include the consecration of sacred elements on the pinnacles of the bridge's towers, a 360-degree photography session capturing the most beautiful bends of the Chao Phraya River, and a heart-locking ceremony for couples. All are welcome to join.