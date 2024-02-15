The newest bridge over the Chao Phraya holds ‘Luck Lock Love’ festival

Surachet Laophulsuk, Governor of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), inaugurated the “Luck Lock Love” happiness festival, which invited members of the public to participate in activities on the bridge before its scheduled opening in July.

The highlight was the registration of marriage for the 111 couples, with the number chosen to mark the 111th anniversary of the Transport Ministry. Couples also had the chance to win diamond jewellery from Jubilee Diamond, valued at over 200,000 baht.