Oil fund deficit headed towards THB100 billion amid high global price

The fund has been spent on subsidising diesel prices – at 5.30 baht per litre at present, up by 0.73 baht from 4.57 baht per litre previously.

Due to higher diesel prices in the global market over the past few days, the fuel fund needs an average of 375 million baht per day to subsidise diesel prices in the domestic market. As a result, an average of 11 billion baht is required every month.

The government has a policy of capping diesel price at 30 baht per litre, but the price of the oil has continued to increase, currently ranging from US$105-110 per barrel.

The source said that given the allowable budget, the policy of keeping diesel prices at no higher than 30 baht per litre, which will expire on March 31, could be extended to no later than April.

“The Energy Ministry now has to find a solution or there will be problems in May,” the source said, adding that a clear-cut measure must be devised sometime in March or April.

