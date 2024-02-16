Residents of the Thai capital enjoyed just 31 days of good air in 2023

The independent database analyst said the number of “good air days”, represented in green, dropped 8.52% from the previous year, when city dwellers could breathe fresh air on 49 days.

Rocket Media Lab said air quality in Bangkok was classified as yellow, or of moderate quality, on 241 days in 2023, or 66.21% of the whole year, representing a decrease of 20 days over 2022, when it stood at 261 days.

On 78 days, air quality in Bangkok was classified as orange, meaning it was starting to affect the health of sensitive groups. This was 21.43% higher than in 2022, when the tally was 52 days.

Air quality in Bangkok reached the dangerous or red level on 14 days in 2023, 3.85% of the whole year, an increase of 3 days over the previous year.

Rocket Media Lab cited April as having the most bad air days in 2023, as well as in 2022. The monthly average PM2.5 level in April was 115.47 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), well above Thailand’s safety standard of 37.5 µg/m³ for 24-hour average.