Noppadon emphasises trade, worker quotas, Soft Power in discussion with Korean Ambassador
Thailand is requesting that South Korea expand the quota for Thai workers and help promote Soft Power.
Noppadon Pattama, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of The House of Representatives, recently held discussions with Park Yong-min, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, after Park assumed his position.
Both parties discussed the overall relationship between Thailand and South Korea, emphasising the multiple examples of strategic importance, particularly in trade, investment, and tourism.
Noppadon reiterated Thailand’s role on the global stage in promoting peace and prosperity in the region and underscored the Kingdom’s role in strengthening trade and investment relations.
He noted the Foreign Affairs Committee’s support for negotiations and its desire to wrap up an economic partnership agreement between the countries to swiftly enhance various dimensions of economic cooperation.
Regarding the importance that Thailand places on developing its “soft power,” South Korea welcomed cooperation and exchanging experiences with Thailand and noted that its creative industries have also developed significantly.
The Foreign Affairs Committee also expressed concern over an incident in which Thai tourists who had intended to visit that nation were denied entry at the airport.
The Ambassador for the Republic of Korea acknowledged that his country was also addressing this important issue and was willing to collaborate with Thailand in search of a lasting solution.
This collaborative effort is aimed at promoting people-to-people diplomacy, ultimately benefiting the long-term relationship between the two countries.
Regarding the issue of Thai labourers overstaying their visa limit, the Thai Committee supports legal employment opportunities for Thais in South Korea and proposed increasing the quote for Thai workers there.
They also called for a streamlined process that ensures Thai workers can work legally and enjoy legal protection and resulting benefits under the law.