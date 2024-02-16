Noppadon emphasises trade, worker quotas, Soft Power in discussion with Korean Ambassador

Noppadon Pattama, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of The House of Representatives, recently held discussions with Park Yong-min, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, after Park assumed his position.

Both parties discussed the overall relationship between Thailand and South Korea, emphasising the multiple examples of strategic importance, particularly in trade, investment, and tourism.

Noppadon reiterated Thailand’s role on the global stage in promoting peace and prosperity in the region and underscored the Kingdom’s role in strengthening trade and investment relations.

He noted the Foreign Affairs Committee’s support for negotiations and its desire to wrap up an economic partnership agreement between the countries to swiftly enhance various dimensions of economic cooperation.