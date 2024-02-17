National Milk Board to launch probe into sale of free school milk online

Naiyarit Jamlay said on Saturday that milk is distributed for free to all Thai students from kindergarteners to sixth graders, and it is strictly not for sale.

He said if suppliers to the National School Milk programme are selling cartons of the UHT milk intended for schoolchildren, they are violating rules and risk being banned.

A source, who supplies milk to the project, said any supplier found breaking the rule by selling the milk commercially will be banned from this year’s project.

School milk suppliers are expected to start applying for the project soon in time for the start of the new academic year in mid-May, the source said.

Naiyarit said a supplier was caught and banned previously for exporting school milk to a neighbouring country.

However, he said he was not sure who was behind the sale of school milk through online platforms this time.