‘Intense’ fires burn sensitive ecosystems, including parks in Mae Hong Son province

Pai District Chief Anek Pantayom on Tuesday said intense forest fires have been ravaging wildlife sanctuary zones, forest reserves and national parks, particularly in Mueang Paeng, Thung Yao, and Mae Hi subdistricts.

He said the Protected Area Regional Office officials and the Pai Basin and Pai District centres have organised a meeting, planned firefighting operations, and deployed teams to control and extinguish the fires.

On February 19, two fire teams from Udon Thani and Nakhon Ratchasima arrived at the operational base in Mueang Paeng fully prepared for operations and commenced their battle.

Rapid firefighting is ongoing, supported by forest fire stations and protection units. Smart Patrol units from the Pai Basin Wildlife Sanctuary and forest protection units have been deployed for operations and will remain in the area. Temporary shelters will provide food and care for 3-5 days.