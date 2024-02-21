Few cars on Bangkok streets last week as work from home imposed

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) instructed its officials to work from home on February 15 and 16 to minimise the health impacts of PM2.5 and to reduce pollution from traffic emissions.

Pornphrom, who serves as BMA’s Sustainability Manager, said the work from home (WFH) campaign was also joined by 151 partner agencies and business operators, with a total of 60,279 staffers staying at home during the two days.

He added that after announcing the WFH measure, the average number of cars per hour on Bangkok streets dropped by 8%, from 741 to 688.

Traffic emissions are the biggest source of PM2.5 in the metropolitan area, he said, citing a study by Kasetsart University, which found that diesel vehicles generate 57% of dust particles in the city, followed by secondary burning (16%), outdoor burning (15%), benzene vehicles (8%) and others (4%).

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.