Thai airlines seek approval for more domestic flights as fares soar

Representatives of Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air and Thai Vietjet met with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Tuesday to discuss ways of reducing fares.

The meeting was called after social media uproar over domestic flight prices that have soared as high as 10,000 baht for a one-way trip from Bangkok to Phuket.

At the meeting, which was called by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the CAAT asked the airlines to explain why ticket prices were so high during long weekends and holidays.