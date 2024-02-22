Thailand’s Gripen fighter jets join Singapore Airshow 2024

RTAF commander-in-chief Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul has also travelled to the island state to attend this year’s airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday and continues until Sunday.

Two RTAF pilots flew their Swedish-made Gripen fighters from Wing 7 air force base in southern Surat Thani province. They said it took them about 90 minutes to reach Singapore's Changi Airport. The two Thai fighter jets were then moved to the airshow venue at the Changi Exhibition Centre, which is located about a 10-minute drive from the airport.

The pilots said that they were proud to represent Thailand at the Singapore Airshow, where the Gripens displayed the Thai national flag alongside military aircraft from neighbouring countries.

They said the Thai fighter jets’ presence at the event drew much attention from visitors, particularly media people.



