3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Mae Hong Son, four smaller quakes follow
An earthquake with a 3.4-magnitude hit Pai district in the northern province of Mae Hong Son early Wednesday, the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) reported.
The department’s earthquake monitoring centre, also known as the DMR-Alert, documented the quake at 1:28am.
The epicentre was at the coordinates of Latitude 19.505 degrees North and Longitude 98.443 degrees East in Tambon Mae Na Terng, and at a depth of 3 kilometres.
The department said there were no early reports of damages.
The quake was caused by normal movement along the Wiang Haeng fault, which runs in a north-south direction, according to the DMR-Alert.
Four smaller quakes followed at a depth of 1 kilometre in Tambon Wiang Nua of the same district, the Alert added.
Those quakes occurred at 1:36am, 1:40am, 2:49am, and 6:15am with 2.7 magnitude, 2.0 magnitude, 2.9 magnitude and 2.3 magnitude respectively.