Motorists to pay more for expressway travel from today

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced earlier this month that the fee for 4-wheel vehicles on the Chalong Rat Expressway will increase by 5 baht to 45 baht. Toll fees for six to 10-wheelers, meanwhile, will also be 5 baht more expensive, going from 60 to 65 baht, while those for vehicles with more than 10 wheels will be 90 baht, up from 80 baht.

Motorists travelling from the Ramindra 1 to Sukhapibal 5-2 toll booths on this expressway will pay the former rate of 20 baht for four-wheelers. Charges for 6- to 10-wheelers will be 35 baht instead of 30 baht, while fees for vehicles with more than 10 wheels will be 45 baht, up from 40 baht.

On the Burapha Withi Expressway, drivers of 4-wheelers travelling less than 20 km will be charged the former rate. For distances greater than 20 km., the toll fee will increase based on the distance travelled, starting at 5 baht but capped at 10 baht.

The toll fee for 6- to 10-wheelers travelling less than 20 km will be 5 baht more. For distances greater than 20 km., that will increase to 10 baht more, depending on the distance, but capped at 20 baht.

For vehicles with more than 10 wheels, the fee will also be 5 baht more for distances under 20 km. For distances greater than 20 km., that will increase by 10 baht depending on the distance, but capped at 25 baht.