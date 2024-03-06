Swiss man arrested over alleged assault of Thai woman in Trang mall
A Swiss man, 60, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and severely injured a Thai woman, 58, inside a shopping mall in the southern province of Trang.
Straumann Dieter Matthias was taken to the Muang Trang police station for questioning.
Police spent nine hours trying to question him via an interpreter but Matthias remained silent. Police then charged him that night with assaulting and injuring another person.
The Swiss man refused to sign an acknowledgement of the charge and so police sought an order from the Trang Court late Wednesday morning to temporarily hold him while they investigated prior to being brought before the court.
The injured woman was identified as Natthanan Kikkham, and was rushed to the intensive care unit of Trang Hospital. She suffered a broken nose, a bruised eye and bruised back.
Police said they are still awaiting an official medical report from the hospital prior to taking the Swiss man to the courthouse.
Immigration police said Matthias has entered Thailand with a long-stay visa intending to live in the kingdom after his retirement.
Kittipong Khikkham, a son of Natthanan, said his mother was using her four-legged walker while shopping at 4pm Tuesday on the second floor of the shopping mall when the Swiss man accidentally hit her.
Kittipong said his mother turned to look at the man and told him in English that he should have been more polite.
Kittipong said the man allegedly cried foul and punched his mother four times before walking away. He said his mother threw a water bottle at him and he then returned to put his mother in a headlock, repeatedly punched her and slammed her face against the floor once.
Kittipong said although the incident was not caught on a security camera, several eyewitnesses offered to testify for his mother.
Police said Matthias was living alone at his rented house in Ban Khok Pala village in Tambon Khok Lor of Trang’s Muang district after his Thai girlfriend left him following a series of quarrels.