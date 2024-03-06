Swiss man arrested over alleged assault of Thai woman in Trang mall

Straumann Dieter Matthias was taken to the Muang Trang police station for questioning.

Police spent nine hours trying to question him via an interpreter but Matthias remained silent. Police then charged him that night with assaulting and injuring another person.

The Swiss man refused to sign an acknowledgement of the charge and so police sought an order from the Trang Court late Wednesday morning to temporarily hold him while they investigated prior to being brought before the court.

The injured woman was identified as Natthanan Kikkham, and was rushed to the intensive care unit of Trang Hospital. She suffered a broken nose, a bruised eye and bruised back.