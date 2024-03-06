Three Russians nabbed in Phuket over car rental business without permit
Three Russians were arrested in Phuket on Tuesday evening and charged with working without a work permit, after they were found operating a car and motorcycle rental firm.
Stepan Yanubenko, 38, Dimitrii Shadrin, 34, and Roman Aleksandrovich, 34, were taken to Tambon Choeng Talay police station for legal prosecution.
Acting on a tip-off, police went to check the vehicle rental shop in Tambon Choeng Talay of Phuket’s Thalang district and found the three Russians operating the firm.
They failed to show their work permits and so were taken to the police station to face charges.
Shop owner Yunubenko was also charged with hiring two workers from a foreign country to work without a permit.
The two workers were also charged with working without a permit.
Phuket police have been stepping up checks of foreigners working in Phuket following an incident late last month in which the Swiss owner of an elephant park is alleged to have attacked a Thai doctor on a beach.