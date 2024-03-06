Three Russians nabbed in Phuket over car rental business without permit

Stepan Yanubenko, 38, Dimitrii Shadrin, 34, and Roman Aleksandrovich, 34, were taken to Tambon Choeng Talay police station for legal prosecution.

Acting on a tip-off, police went to check the vehicle rental shop in Tambon Choeng Talay of Phuket’s Thalang district and found the three Russians operating the firm.

They failed to show their work permits and so were taken to the police station to face charges.