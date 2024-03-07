Battered Filipino transgender forgives Thais after Bangkok brawl

The Filipino, whose name was withheld, waived legal action after one of her alleged attackers met with her on Wednesday, apologised and offered to pay her 10,000 baht medical bill.

The alleged attacker, identified as “Champ”, was hailed as a hero by Thai katoeys for joining the brawl on Monday night.

Champ was among three people – one Thai and two Filipinos – arrested after the battle erupted in the bustling Bangkok nightlife zone.

Police say the violence flared when a group of some 20 Filipino attacked six Thai katoeys near Sukhumvit Soi 11 early on Monday. The Filipinos then posted video of their attack on social media to ridicule the Thais.