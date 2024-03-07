Battered Filipino transgender forgives Thais after Bangkok brawl
A transgender Filipino who was allegedly assaulted by angry Thai katoeys at a hotel on Bangkok’s Soi Sukhumvit 11 has agreed not to press charges.
The Filipino, whose name was withheld, waived legal action after one of her alleged attackers met with her on Wednesday, apologised and offered to pay her 10,000 baht medical bill.
The alleged attacker, identified as “Champ”, was hailed as a hero by Thai katoeys for joining the brawl on Monday night.
Champ was among three people – one Thai and two Filipinos – arrested after the battle erupted in the bustling Bangkok nightlife zone.
Police say the violence flared when a group of some 20 Filipino attacked six Thai katoeys near Sukhumvit Soi 11 early on Monday. The Filipinos then posted video of their attack on social media to ridicule the Thais.
That move backfired when the six Thais issued a call to arms and arrived at the Filipinos’ hotel on Monday night with an escort of around 2,000 Thai katoeys.
Anger quickly spilled over into violence, with the Thai katoeys attacking the Filipinos as hapless police tried to rescue them from the mob’s vengeance.
Champ went to meet the victim at Lumpini police station on Wednesday at 3pm.
The victim, sporting a black eye and bruises on her neck, arrived with a representative from the Philippines Embassy at 4.15pm.
Both were ushered into a room for a one-hour meeting mediated by embassy representatives, police, Justice Ministry officials and interpreters.
Pol Maj Gen Witthawat Shinkham, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, then emerged to tell reporters that the injured Filipino had dropped the complaint against Champ and her other alleged attackers. Doctors had recommended 14 days treatment for her injuries, he added.
The victim said she wanted to end the conflict to ensure friendly relations between Filipinos and Thais.
She said she was shocked but no longer angry over the attack and would return to the Philippines as soon as possible, with no plans to revisit Thailand.
Champ said he was grateful to the Filipino for dropping the complaint. Anger had got the better of him, he explained, adding that he had apologised and handed over 10,000 baht as a peace offering.
The press conference ended with Champ wai-ing the Filipino, before the two hugged each other.
Champ later revealed he had been told that the Filipino he attacked was not among the 20 transgenders who assaulted the six Thai katoeys earlier on Monday but was just a bystander who happened to be staying at the hotel.