WomenWelcome Campaign to Empower Women Drivers

The #WomenWelcome campaign is part of the Grab’s Women Programme, initiated this year and set to be rolled out across the region, covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The programme aims to empower women driver-partners through various initiatives such as providing them with equitable access to earning opportunities on Grab’s platform, enabling them to drive with peace of mind, and equipping them with dedicated training programs. In Thailand, the #WomenWelcome campaign will cover three key areas, namely:

● Providing earning opportunities through Grab’s platform for Thai women: This year, Grab Thailand is prioritizing the empowerment of Thai women by actively promoting the use of the Grab platform to earn extra income among women, whether through ride-hailing or delivery services. This promotion will be facilitated through driver communities nationwide as well as promotional campaigns on social media. The Counseling team will also be available to guide interested women on this career path. Moreover, additional benefits will be provided to Grab’s women partners throughout the year, including health checkup packages offered by Doctor Anywhere, discounts on beauty products on Lazada, gift sets from Srichand, and more.

● Building capability through training designed for women partners: Grab Thailand has continuously developed online training courses to equip driver-, delivery- and merchant-partners with knowledge and essential skills through the GrabAcademy program. This year, five new courses designed and tailored for women driver- and delivery-partners will be introduced, including a basic vehicle maintenance and repair course, a personality and service mindset course by Pronality Academy, a basic makeup course, "STAND UP Against Street Harassment" by L’Oréal Thailand, and a self-defence training course.

● Creating peace of mind for women driver-partners: In addition to developing safety features such as the Safety Centre and Trip Monitoring, which could help alleviate concerns and increase confidence for women drivers, Grab will be launching the “Women Passenger Preferred BETA” feature this year. This feature enables women driver-partners to indicate their preference for women passengers. When toggled on, it increases the chances of matching a woman driver-partner with a woman passenger if there is one in the vicinity. In Thailand, this new feature will be piloted in Khon Kaen and Korat before expanding to other provinces. Additionally, Grab Thailand will establish a women partners community called “Grab SUPER SHERO” through social media and offline events. The community aims to provide Grab women -partners with an opportunity to connect with each other and exchange knowledge and experiences, which could benefit their career and self-development.