Over 11,000 students vie for 1,100 seats in Triam Udom Suksa School
More than 11,000 students flocked to Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi on Saturday morning to vie for a little over 1,000 seats available at Triam Udom Suksa School.
Media reports say that some 11,600 students from across the nation sat for the entrance exam from 8.30am to 1pm.
Triam Udom Suksa, believed to be Thailand’s top secondary school, said only 1,520 students will be enrolled in the school’s eight programs, of which only 1,110 will be chosen based on their entrance exam results. The remaining 410 students will be taken in based on special quotas.
Many of the hopefuls were accompanied by their parents, while several state officials were present to ensure safety.
The number of students vying for admission this year had dropped from 12,400 last year.
Meanwhile, traffic police in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district reported serious traffic congestion in the area, urging motorists to opt for alternative routes.
Triam Udom Suksa, a state-owned school based in central Bangkok, offers upper-secondary classes (Mathayom 4-6 or Grades 10-12). It was founded in 1938 as a preparatory school for students hoping to further their studies in Chulalongkorn University and has earned a name for its highly competitive admission exams.
The school boasts several well-known alumni, including the leader of the liberal Progressive Movement Thanathorn Juangroongruankit, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and political activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak.