Over 11,000 students vie for 1,100 seats in Triam Udom Suksa School

Media reports say that some 11,600 students from across the nation sat for the entrance exam from 8.30am to 1pm.

Triam Udom Suksa, believed to be Thailand’s top secondary school, said only 1,520 students will be enrolled in the school’s eight programs, of which only 1,110 will be chosen based on their entrance exam results. The remaining 410 students will be taken in based on special quotas.

Many of the hopefuls were accompanied by their parents, while several state officials were present to ensure safety.

The number of students vying for admission this year had dropped from 12,400 last year.