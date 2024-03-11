Crackdown on ‘mule’ accounts aims to impact call-centre gangs
The Digital Economy and Society minister on Monday assured the Senate that the government is stepping up their crackdown on call-centre gangs by increasing penalties on owners and providers of “mule” bank accounts.
DEA Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong was responding to a question raised by Senator Maj Gen Osoth Phawilai, who inquired about the government’s prevention and suppression of call-centre gangs. The senator noted the criminal activities seemed to be becoming more rampant.
Prasert replied that his DEA ministry and the government are aware of the increased efforts by call-centre gangs to deceive the public. The government has discovered that the gangs have turned to using the latest technologies in an effort to deceive their victims.
Prasert said the government is aware that the call-centre gangs have been causing economic damage of about 70 million baht to 100 million baht daily.
Prasert said the government has been integrating efforts from all agencies concerned to fight the gangs.
For example, the Bank of Thailand is coordinating with the Thai Bankers Association to suspend and close mule bank accounts as well as accounts linked to them, Prasert said. A “mule” transfers or moves illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else.
He said the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has also been coordinating to trace transactions in order to impound bank accounts and assets of the gangs.
Prasert said the Securities and Exchange Commission has also been coordinating to take action against those who defrauded the public with offers to invest in the stock market, while the Department of Special Investigation aids in investigations against cybercrimes.
As well, the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will also check and suspend SIM cards used by call centre gangs.
To target the mule accounts, Prasert said, a new executive decree on prevention and suppression of technology crimes will take effect on March 17.
The new decree would subject those people who allow others to use their bank accounts as mule accounts would face a maximum jail term of three years and/or a maximum fine of 300,000 baht.
Those who arrange and provide mule accounts for the gangs would face a maximum jail term of five years and/or a maximum fine of 500,000 baht, Prasert added.
The DEA minister said the government is also carrying out public awareness campaigns to make people aware of the gangs via several social media platforms, including Facebook, Line, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).
He said the DEA ministry has also been instructed to coordinate with Cambodia to suppress the gangs operating along the Cambodian border.
Prasert said the government would enforce the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) as a short-term measure to prevent the gangs from gaining personal data of the people.
In the middle term, the government would also employ Artificial Intelligence to detect the criminal activities of the gangs.
In the long term, Prasert said, the government would improve all related laws, including the Computer Crime Act and the PDPA, to better protect the public.
On Monday, two Cabinet members were not present to answer senators’ questions. They were Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised, who was scheduled to answer a question about measures to mitigate drought, and Public Heath Minister Cholnan Srikwaew, who was asked about the universal healthcare system. The two promised to provide explanations to the Senate on April 1.