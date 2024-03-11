Crackdown on ‘mule’ accounts aims to impact call-centre gangs

As well, the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will also check and suspend SIM cards used by call centre gangs.

To target the mule accounts, Prasert said, a new executive decree on prevention and suppression of technology crimes will take effect on March 17.

The new decree would subject those people who allow others to use their bank accounts as mule accounts would face a maximum jail term of three years and/or a maximum fine of 300,000 baht.

Those who arrange and provide mule accounts for the gangs would face a maximum jail term of five years and/or a maximum fine of 500,000 baht, Prasert added.

The DEA minister said the government is also carrying out public awareness campaigns to make people aware of the gangs via several social media platforms, including Facebook, Line, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

He said the DEA ministry has also been instructed to coordinate with Cambodia to suppress the gangs operating along the Cambodian border.

Prasert said the government would enforce the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) as a short-term measure to prevent the gangs from gaining personal data of the people.

In the middle term, the government would also employ Artificial Intelligence to detect the criminal activities of the gangs.

In the long term, Prasert said, the government would improve all related laws, including the Computer Crime Act and the PDPA, to better protect the public.

