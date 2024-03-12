Punters can now purchase digital lotteries via new GLO website

GLO director Lt-Colonel Noon Sansanakhom said on Tuesday that vendors who have won a quota for selling 23 million digital lottery tickets under the so-called Lottery 6 or L6 project, will be able to start selling their tickets on the GLO website. Tickets for the April 1 draw will go online for sale on March 17.

The website address is www.glolotteryshop.com.

Previously, GLO had cooperated with Krungthai Bank to allow recipients of digital lottery quotas to sell tickets via the Pao Tang app.

However, Noon said GLO decided to set up the website because many consumers found it inconvenient to purchase tickets from the Pao Tang app.