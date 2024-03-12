Punters can now purchase digital lotteries via new GLO website
The Government Lottery Office (GLO) website through which registered vendors can sell their digital lottery tickets will be ready on Sunday, the GLO chief said.
GLO director Lt-Colonel Noon Sansanakhom said on Tuesday that vendors who have won a quota for selling 23 million digital lottery tickets under the so-called Lottery 6 or L6 project, will be able to start selling their tickets on the GLO website. Tickets for the April 1 draw will go online for sale on March 17.
The website address is www.glolotteryshop.com.
Previously, GLO had cooperated with Krungthai Bank to allow recipients of digital lottery quotas to sell tickets via the Pao Tang app.
However, Noon said GLO decided to set up the website because many consumers found it inconvenient to purchase tickets from the Pao Tang app.
The GLO director said the vendors need either a tablet computer, a smart TV or an iOS or Android smartphone to register to sell digital lottery tickets on the website. The tickets will cost 80 baht each and can be bought using the Pao Tang app through an automatically generated QR code. Noon said the QR code will be valid for a limited period and if payment is not paid in time, the purchase will be unsuccessful.
The purchased digital lottery tickets will be automatically stored in the buyer’s Pao Tang app, and cannot be transferred to a third party.