CIB-led crackdown breaks fake investment gang, 2 Malaysians, 5 Thais arrested

The criminal group, dealing with funds of more than 5 billion baht, allegedly targeted customers through Facebook, luring them into investing in Thai and foreign stocks.

After police received complaints from some 50 victims, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) stepped in to launch a special operation, which led to raids at luxurious condominiums in Bangkok.

The raids resulted in the arrest of two suspects identified only as Malaysian national Li, 26, and his Thai girlfriend, Natthanich, 30. They are suspected of having a hand in facilitating fraudulent transactions. Also seized as evidence were 33 computers, 65 mobile phones, 84 bank books, 13 cash cards, 25 SIM cards, and other items, valued at about 5 million baht in total.

A third suspect, also a Malaysian national identified as Cheong, 42, was nabbed in Songkhla’s Sadao district. He is believed to have worked as a contact person to conduct cross-border transactions.