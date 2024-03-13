Officials wage no-win battle against Chiang Mai’s raging fires

The Chiang Mai provincial administration said 291 hotspots of burning forest were detected in 19 out of 25 districts of the northern province in the morning, the highest this year.

Mae Taeng district had the most hotspots, at 40.

Officials reported that great difficulty in extinguishing the fires, due to most blazes taking place on steep mountain slopes or deep ravines.

They said the combination of dry leaves and hot weather is causing fires to rapidly spread.