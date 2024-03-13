Trang’s dugong population on brink of extinction as numbers drop drastically

As per the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources’ team that tackles seagrass sources, only one pair of dugong mother and child were spotted this year, compared to 12 pairs last year.

As many as four dugongs were found dead this year alone, with the carcass of a 20-year-old male dugong found to be thinner than usual. An autopsy showed that the dugong’s body was full of parasites, tumours and microplastic.

The drastic decline in dugong population is being blamed on the destruction of up to 30,000 rai (4,800 hectares) of seagrass, which has also triggered a decline in the populations of other marine life.

Researchers have also attributed the drastic decline in marine life to global warming, which is having a severe impact on the marine ecosystem.