Soldier faces 21 days detention, other punishment for threatening driver

The announcement came on Sunday after a video clip published on the “Satisfied to fight” Facebook page on Friday went viral.

The clip shows a soldier holding up his gun to threaten another motorist for overtaking.

It is assumed that the incident took place on an expressway, but the page did not mention its location.

In response, Chief of Defence Forces General Songwit Noonpackdee ordered the soldier’s detention on Saturday and the setting up of a committee to investigate the case.