Allies aim to wrap up talks on defence costs before US election

The move stands out as it precedes the expiration of the current agreement by almost two years, scheduled to end in 2025, and gains significance in light of the looming US presidential election.

Lee Tae-woo, a seasoned diplomat with a career at the Foreign Ministry since 1996, bringing extensive professional experience and expertise in various fields, particularly the Korea-US alliance, has been appointed as the chief negotiator, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

Lee previously served as the consul general of South Korea in Sydney and director-general for North Korean nuclear affairs at the ministry.

Linda Specht, a senior advisor and the lead negotiator for security agreements in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, will head the US delegation, the US State Department said.

Specht also has over 30 years of experience in the Foreign Service, having played notable roles such as the State Department's senior faculty advisor at the US Naval War College and foreign policy advisor to the Commander of the US Strategic Command, as well as serving as the acting foreign policy advisor to the US Space Command.

The South Korean delegation for defence burden sharing will encompass representatives from relevant agencies, including the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.