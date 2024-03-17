Srettha hopes halt on Finnish visa for berry pickers does not affect call for Schengen waiver

Srettha told the press on Sunday that he has told the ministry to gather more information on this issue, especially since his government is negotiating the waiver of Schengen visas for Thai passport holders.

He said he did not want the issue over visas for berry pickers to affect negotiations on the Schengen visa exemption.

“So, I want the Foreign Ministry to first gather information,” the premier said.

Finland had announced earlier this year that it was not accepting visa applications for berry pickers from Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar for this year’s harvest season.