African Swine Fever found in gov’t raid on Nakhon Pathom factories

The department and local police forces investigated three facilities in Muang district following a complaint that operators had allegedly used the carcasses of pigs that had died from unknown causes to produce packaged ground pork.

As the owners were unable to provide a proper license permitting meat processing, the three factories were ordered shut and all products confiscated for testing, said department director-general Dr Ekachai Piansriwatchara.

He said after traces of ASF, a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, were found, the department dispatched its Special Environmental Health Rapid Team to check on pig farms and meat processing factories in Nakhon Pathom to make sure that operators are following the related health regulations.

Factories are required to check the source of meat and forbidden from ever using the carcass of an animal that had died from an unknown cause, he added.

Officials also advised operators to regularly clean their facilities and equipment and told all employees to wear proper protective gear to minimise the risk of germs spreading. Those who fall ill should get tested immediately and stop working until they recover.

Ekachai advised consumers to purchase meat products from reliable manufacturers and check labels for related certifications, as well as an expiration date.

“Most importantly, all meat products must be properly cooked before consumption to prevent diseases,” he said.