Agriculture Ministry will seek Bt2.9 billion to fight ASF

He said livestock officials will comb the rest of the country to check if ASF has spread to other provinces.

The minister said not all the 13 provinces were declared ASF zones. The Livestock Department has only declared spread zones within a 5km radius of areas where the virus was found.

During the meeting, the committee was informed that 202 pigs had died of ASF in the 13 provinces and officials have culled 425 of the animals to contain the spread.

The committee learned that there are now 107,157 pig farmers in the country, a 43 per cent drop from 189,152 in 2021.

The Livestock Department told the meeting that Bt1.48 billion will be used for containment measures while the rest would be used to pay compensation and for rehabilitation of small-time pig farmers.

The department also proposed that the Agriculture Ministry instruct the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives to set aside a budget of Bt45 billion as a soft loan for affected pig farmers.