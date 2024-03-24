Blaze completely destroys wooden storage building in prison
A blaze destroyed a two-storey wooden storage building inside the Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi province early on Sunday. No casualties were reported.
A senior official of the Bang Kwang prison said the fire started at 5.10am following explosions inside the wooden storage building.
Eight fire engines were rushed to the scene and needed half an hour to control the blaze. However, the entire building was consumed by the fire, leaving only some charred poles.
The fire also damaged a motorcycle parked nearby.
There were no reports of inmates escaping. Although the building was inside the prison’s compound, it was outside the security zone for detaining the inmates.
Prison officials said the building was used to keep car care items used by inmates to provide services for patrons of the prison’s riverside restaurant, Hup Poei by Ruan Tha Non.
All the car care tools and items in the building were destroyed by the fire.
Prison officials said there were plans to renovate the wooden building.