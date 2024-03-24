Blaze completely destroys wooden storage building in prison

There were no reports of inmates escaping. Although the building was inside the prison’s compound, it was outside the security zone for detaining the inmates.

Prison officials said the building was used to keep car care items used by inmates to provide services for patrons of the prison’s riverside restaurant, Hup Poei by Ruan Tha Non.

All the car care tools and items in the building were destroyed by the fire.

Prison officials said there were plans to renovate the wooden building.