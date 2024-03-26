His Majesty changes Emerald Buddha’s outfit to summer attire

His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty the Queen, travelled from the Amphon Sathan Residential Hall to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to perform the traditional sacred ritual of changing the winter outfit to a summer one for the Emerald Buddha.

The Emerald Buddha is ceremonially dressed in three different gold outfits for summer, rainy, and winter seasons throughout the year. They are changed by the King himself in a ritual believed to bring good fortune to the country.

As part of the ritual, His Majesty removed the winter crown and poured sacred water on the head and shoulders of the Emerald Buddha, then dried the water with a white piece of cloth before the summer outfit was put on.