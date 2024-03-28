AI-generated Natcha and Nitchan set to take Nation TV by storm

Nation TV is the television and online media arm of Nation Group.

Apirawee Pichayadecha, Nation TV’s managing director, said: “AI technology has been adopted in several businesses and industries, including television and mass media. News agencies in China and India have already used AI in data analysis to ensure fast and accurate news presentation to the public.”

“As a leading news station focused on innovation, Nation TV channel 22 saw an opportunity to use generative AI to increase our news presentation capability. We have used AI to create female news reporter Natcha and her male counterpart Nitchan, who will be the first news reporters in Thailand,” she said.

The two AI reporters will be piloted from April 1 in the Nation News Alert programme, airing at 2.05pm and 2.55pm.

Nation TV also aims to use AI reporters as brand ambassadors of the station, as well as expand the use of generative AI in other roles, such as influencers and as MCs of events and virtual conferences.

“AI reporters will help support the work of our editorial department, allowing (human) reporters to have more time to focus on gathering and verifying information,” she said. “News reporting by Natcha and Nitchan will be accompanied by automatic closed captions that will make viewers feel like they are listening to real persons.

“Most importantly, AI has no language barriers and therefore can bring limitless information to viewers without any restrictions,” she added.