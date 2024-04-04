10 passengers hospitalised as boat catches fire off Koh Tao in Surat Thani

The incident took place about two to three nautical miles off the island. Boats nearby were dispatched to the scene of the accident to rescue passengers who jumped into the sea, according to the Facebook page of the Disaster and Mitigation Special Unit.

All 108 members on board – 97 Thai and foreign passengers, and 11 crew – were taken to the shore at 8am. The fire in the boat was brought under control by 8.20am.

Ten passengers were sent to Koh Tao Hospital for treatment. Nine passengers suffered symptoms from inhaling the smoke, but one Myanmar worker broke his arm after jumping off the boat.