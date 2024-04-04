Why is Taiwan so exposed to earthquakes and so well prepared to withstand them?

Taiwan is no stranger to powerful earthquakes yet their toll on the high-tech island’s 23 million residents has been relatively contained thanks to its excellent earthquake preparedness, experts say.

Here is a closer look at Taiwan’s history of earthquakes:

WHY SO MANY TEMBLORS?

Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

The area is particularly vulnerable to temblors due to the tension accumulated from the interactions of two tectonic plates, the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, which may lead to sudden releases in the form of earthquakes.

‘Ring of Fire’ known for quakes, volcanoes

The major quake that shook Taiwan Wednesday happened near the Ring of Fire, a zone surrounding the Pacific Ocean dotted with volcanoes and where 90% of the world’s earthquakes occur.