Police probe team says Surachate likely involved in money laundering

He attributed the swift completion of the investigation into Surachate to the investigative officers collecting evidence for over seven months. However, this committee had gathered its own evidence from relevant individuals and did not rely on information from the investigative officers, he added.

In April 10, Sittra Biabangkert, also known as "Lawyer Tum", would be invited to provide information about the origins of the documents used for complaints and accusations against Pol General Torsak and his wife.

A dispute within the Royal Thai Police amid accusations of corruption had led to the two highest-ranking officers, Torsak and Surachate, being transferred to inactive posts in the Prime Minister’s Office for 60 days on March 20.

In February, Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiat Pankaew filed a complaint accusing Surachate of abusing his authority as well as being involved in bribe-taking and money laundering related to an online gambling site.

Surachate, known as an outspoken senior officer, has consistently denied these allegations. And one of his subordinates claimed that the gambling group had presented a big sum of money to a senior police officer whose name begins with “T".