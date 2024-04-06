Toll-free ride for motorists today and during the Songkran holidays

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) had earlier announced the toll waiver from 12.01am on Saturday until midnight.

The Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway, Si Rat Expressway, and Udon Ratthaya Expressway are the three routes offering the fee waiver.

The announcement was in line with EXAT's commitment with the government and the Transportation Ministry to facilitate road traffic and help reduce travel expenses.

Meanwhile, the Highways Department has announced that motorists will be able to use three motorways for free during the Songkran holidays — from 12.01 am on April 12 until midnight on April 18.

These expressways are:

Motorway No. 7: Bangkok-Chonburi - Pattaya-Map Ta Phut

Motorway No. 9: Bang Pa-In - Bang Phli

Motorway No. 9: Phra Pradaeng - Bang Khun Thien

According to the department, a section of the Bang Pa-In-Korat motorway will be opened for free use, and traffic flow will be reversed based on traffic congestion.

From April 12 to 18, the 64-kilometre section of the motorway from Pak Chong to Si Khiew and Kham Thalay Sor will be open to motorists 24 hours a day.

The department said that it would open 393 service stations across the country to assist motorists on a 24-hour basis.

