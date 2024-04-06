EC to petition charter court for electoral ban on former Move Forward MP

The EC on Friday said on its website that Nakhonchai Khunnarong, who triumphed in Rayong province’s Constituency 3 in the May 14 election last year, was in breach of sections 54 and 151 of the organic act on election of MPs. The latter would result in up to a 10-year imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, and a 20-year ban on running for office.

The election watchdog said it plans to petition the Constitutional Ceourt to revoke Nakhonchai’s MP status at the time he was elected on May 14, and to bar him from running for an election.

Known as “Ice Rayong”, Nakhonchai stepped down as an MP on July 27 after Seree Ruam Thai Party leader Seripisuth Temeeyaves told the public that the Move Forward lawmaker had previously served a jail term in a theft case, which would bar him from running as an MP candidate.

The EC held a by-election, which was still won by a Move Forward candidate. The EC said that it would demand reimbursement of the expenses incurred in holding the by-election.