Road collapse on Chaeng Watthana Road hinders access to Pak Kret Pier

Before the incident occurred at 11.25am, a man was riding a motorcycle with his daughter, but her shoe slipped off. They went back to retrieve it in front of Wat Bo, and it was at that moment that the road collapsed.

People nearby rushed to help and rescued the daughter. They also assisted her father by lifting the motorcycle on to the sidewalk.

Upon inspection, police found that the collapsed area in front of the temple is about 4 metres deep and 15 metres wide, with water flowing into the hole. It is suspected that this water is seepage from the Chao Phraya River.