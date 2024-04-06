Road collapse on Chaeng Watthana Road hinders access to Pak Kret Pier
There was a road collapse on Saturday on Chaeng Watthana Road, outbound to Pak Kret Pier in Nonthaburi province. The area in front of Wat Bo was closed to traffic, and vehicles could not enter Pak Kret Pier directly.
Before the incident occurred at 11.25am, a man was riding a motorcycle with his daughter, but her shoe slipped off. They went back to retrieve it in front of Wat Bo, and it was at that moment that the road collapsed.
People nearby rushed to help and rescued the daughter. They also assisted her father by lifting the motorcycle on to the sidewalk.
Upon inspection, police found that the collapsed area in front of the temple is about 4 metres deep and 15 metres wide, with water flowing into the hole. It is suspected that this water is seepage from the Chao Phraya River.
The police have revealed that construction work in this area is part of an electrical project, with power lines being laid in the area for several days prior. The cause of the collapse is suspected to be a large truck, but it has not been confirmed yet.
Authorities will conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause.
A vendor said that early that morning, she had a feeling that something might happen because there were some problematic spots in the area. She wants the relevant authorities to expedite repairs because she is losing income; she cannot sell goods, and will have to pack up her store because of the collapsed road.