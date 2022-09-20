Cabinet nod for removing Covid from list of diseases foreigners must be free from
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft directive of the Public Health Ministry that would remove Covid-19 from the lists of diseases that immigrants and expatriates must be free from.
Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said the Cabinet approved the draft directive of the ministry on the list of diseases foreigners entering the country must be free from and the diseases expatriates must not have.
The amended directive will take effect once it is published in the Royal Gazette, the spokeswoman added.
The amended directive names the following diseases that foreigners entering the kingdom must be free from:
- Leprosy
- Tuberculosis of dangerous stage
- Lymphatic filariasis in the stage that is apparent to the public
- Chronic illness caused by drug addicting
- Syphilis in the third stage
The diseases that expats must be free from under the amended draft directive are:
- Leprosy
- Tuberculosis at a dangerous stage
- Lymphatic filariasis in the stage that is apparent to the public
- Chronic illness caused by drug addicting
- Alcoholism
- Syphilis in the third stage.