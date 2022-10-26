Russia-Thailand: 125 years of friendship and cooperation

Today, Russia and Thailand enjoy constructive and mutually beneficial interaction through various multilateral mechanisms. Thailand is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia. There are no political disputes on our agenda that could potentially hinder the development of our cooperation. Both sides appreciate active interaction, openness and willingness to further develop bilateral ties.

With the easing of Covid-19-related restrictions, the two nations resumed exchange of delegations. On May 21-22, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministerial Meeting on Trade in Bangkok. Contacts between our foreign ministers also remain consistent: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, in Phnom Penh during ASEAN events on August 5 and in Moscow during a working visit on September 6.

Bilateral trade and economic ties have now revived after suffering the negative effects of the pandemic. According to data from the Federal Customs Service of Russia, in 2021 Russia-Thailand trade volume reached US$2.3 billion (up 29 percent). Russian exports amounted to $494 million (up 40 percent) while imports from Thailand were worth $1.8 billion (up 26 percent). However, in the first half of 2022, trade dropped by 10 percent to $982 million, resulting from disruptions in the logistics chain and banking services.

There are good prospects for increasing cooperation in the energy and agro-industrial sectors. One is a multi-year project with Thailand's leading holding company, CP Group. It is a successful example of bilateral cooperation in investment and agriculture. The company's investment in the Russian agro-industrial complex is worth $1.8 billion totally. In November 2021, the chairman of CP Group, Soopakij Chearavanont, was appointed as honorary consul of the Russian Federation in Chiang Mai with a consular district that includes Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son provinces. Russia now maintains Honorary Consulates in Pattaya and on Koh Samui as well as a General Consulate in Phuket.

Besides trade and economic cooperation in agriculture and food, other promising areas of cooperation are biology and space technologies, peaceful use of nuclear energy, shipbuilding, environmental protection, manufacture of construction materials and aviation as well as IT services and software solutions. Currently, Russian vaccines "Sputnik V" and "Sputnik Lite" are included in the list of vaccines granting the right for unimpeded entry to Thailand, which contributes to an increase in tourist flows.

Russia and Thailand maintain contacts on global international platforms and leading regional multilateral associations. Within the UN, our countries cooperate constructively on a wide range of issues on the global agenda. We coordinate approaches to various international and regional initiatives. We prioritize the central coordinating role of the UN and the promotion of its goals in full accordance with the UN Charter. We note the consonance of our positions on the current challenges to global stability. One of the recent manifestations of Thailand’s global clout as an influential representative of developing nations was the participation of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 23 in the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development in the “BRICS Plus” format.

In the context of Thailand's chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, we support the agenda promoted by Bangkok, including the concept of a “bio-circular-green economy” (BCG).

Here in Thailand, Russian foreign policy has another dimension related to multilateral diplomacy. As you know, Bangkok hosts the headquarters of the largest regional economic commission of the UN-ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific). For the Russian Federation, which has 77 percent of its territory in Asia, working in this UN format is a strategic priority.

The Russian Federation is making a significant expert contribution to developing strategies within ESCAP to enhance the sustainability of socio-economic infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region and to develop collective solutions to ensure the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (Agenda 2030) approved by the United Nations. Our country assists interested states in the region in strengthening their capacities by implementing technical assistance projects in almost all sectoral areas of the Commission's activities – transport and energy, economy and statistics, environment and climate change, natural disasters, etc., through Russia’s voluntary contribution to the ESCAP budget. Over the entire period of the project cooperation between the Russian Federation and ESCAP, 54 projects have been implemented with a total funding of about $12.5 million.

In the cultural and humanitarian spheres, cooperation between Russia and Thailand is steadily developing. Every year, at least 50 candidates from Thailand are selected to study at Russian universities on Russian government scholarships. At present, Russian language programs are provided at Chulalongkorn, Thammasat and Ramkhamhaeng universities while about 10 secondary schools in Thailand have optional Russian language courses.

In 2021, Russia and Thailand held the first Forum of Rectors of both countries’ universities. Later in the same year, the two sides held the third Russian-Thai round table on the education of gifted children titled "Education in the Covid-19 pandemic: From crisis to new opportunities" under the auspices of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

On the occasion of the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations, a variety of events have been organized, starting with a contest for best logo for the anniversary year at the end of 2021.

In February 2022, the Moscow State Institute for International Relations of Russia’s Foreign Ministry and Thammasat University held a video conference on the history and current development of Russian-Thai relations.

Then in April a delegation of the Moscow Kremlin Museums, led by director-general Elena Gagarina, visited Thailand. They had meetings at the Ministry of Culture of Thailand as well as a number of museums and exhibition centres. The two sides agreed to hold the first-ever exhibition of art objects of Moscow Kremlin Museums in Bangkok.

One of the largest events to mark this special anniversary of diplomatic relations so far was the gala show "Russia-Thailand: 125 years of Friendship" held on June 5 at the National Theater in Bangkok. It featured performances of Russian and Thai dance groups, a presentation of Russian students on the history of Russian-Thai relations, an award ceremony for the winners of the contest for the best children's drawing on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of bilateral relations.

Recently in August, the Annual Festival of Thai Culture took place in Moscow. In September, as part of the Bangkok International Festival of Music and Dance, dancers from Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Musical Theatre as well as Alla Dukhova’s contemporary dance group “Todes", performed at the Thailand Cultural Center. Artists from the Igor Butman Jazz Ensemble were invited to perform here later this year. On the first weekend of December Bangkok will also host the first ever Russian Movie weekend.

Given the long years of friendship and cooperation between Russia and Thailand, we are convinced that the economic and geopolitical challenges that our countries are facing today are temporary and can certainly be overcome. Based on mutual trust between the leaders and peoples of our countries, the relations between Russia and Thailand have been strong for several generations and we are confident that they will continue to remain robust and have a bright future.

Source: Embassy of the Russia Federation