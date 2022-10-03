Chadchart urges government, private sectors to jointly tackle housing problem
The government and private sectors must work together to ensure all people have a roof over their heads, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday.
He made the remark during a meeting with Four Regions Slum Network during a campaign for World Habitat Day.
He said government agencies are responsible for enabling people to have houses as it is one of the four important necessities, along with food, medicine and clothes.
He added that even though the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is responsible for taking care of public areas, it has to cooperate with related agencies on this issue as well.
He asked people to be patient in saving money, starting from changing their behaviour, to create stability in life.
"When people gain access to housing, their occupation and quality of life will improve, while their child also will have better education," he said.
He also stressed that both the government and private sectors must tackle this issue together, arguing that all people have the right to housing.