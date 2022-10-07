Thai civil servants now allowed to work from home or co-working spaces

The move aims to maximise work efficiency using modern technology while ensuring public services operate during emergency situations.

The regulation defines “areas outside agencies’ premises” as either officials’ residences, co-working spaces, or other locations specified by the agencies.

However, attending meetings, training, field trips, or temporary transfer to other locations in Thailand or overseas is not considered as working outside the agencies’ premises.

Under the regulation, government agencies must provide suitable support for their officials to work outside their office while ensuring that work efficiency is maintained.