ABAC campaign aims to raise Thai people's awareness on role in boosting the economy

The campaign's concept is "Business of the People”, which includes two important components. The first are survey results from the business sector, also known as the "Business of the People Poll”. The second is a short film that follows the development of a community enterprise.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said at the press conference on Wednesday that the campaign would emphasise the importance of the APEC CEO summit to the country and its people.

Furthermore, it would be another example to inspire Thai people to participate in the event, said Kriengkrai.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), noted that the summit would allow Thailand's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to learn from the other 21 APEC member economies, which will boost their confidence and potential to the next level.

The Institute of Trade Strategies, University of Thai Chamber of Commerce, conducted the "Business of the People Poll" survey project for Abac 2022 hosted by Thailand in order to gather Thai entrepreneurs' perspectives, comments, and information regarding the regional economy in Thailand and the Asia Pacific.

The institute polled 451 Thai entrepreneurs nationwide about the factors, challenges, and possibilities of future business growth in order to gain a better understanding of the facts and perspectives driving the economy from the participant's perspective.