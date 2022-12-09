Prayut promises to free Thailand of corruption, introduce transparency

Prayut said Thailand’s economy, society and politics are mired in corruption, adding that the country’s weaknesses are horse-trading for power, bribery, legal loopholes and non-transparent budget allocation.

“Corruption is a threat to the country,” he said. “We cannot allow the younger generation to inherit these sins.”

He said the battle against corruption has been included in his government’s 20-year national strategy, and that the authorities are working hard to ensure all operations are transparent.

“I am paying close attention to punishing all wrongdoers, no matter whether they are in government or are influential people,” he said, adding that a delay in legal action equals injustice.