Prayut promises to free Thailand of corruption, introduce transparency
The government is placing greater emphasis on fighting corruption to ensure Thailand’s development is smooth.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made this declaration at an event marking International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)’s headquarters in Nonthaburi.
December 9 has been earmarked as International Anti-Corruption Day by the United Nations in a bid to boost awareness among people and fight graft in many countries.
Prayut said Thailand’s economy, society and politics are mired in corruption, adding that the country’s weaknesses are horse-trading for power, bribery, legal loopholes and non-transparent budget allocation.
“Corruption is a threat to the country,” he said. “We cannot allow the younger generation to inherit these sins.”
He said the battle against corruption has been included in his government’s 20-year national strategy, and that the authorities are working hard to ensure all operations are transparent.
“I am paying close attention to punishing all wrongdoers, no matter whether they are in government or are influential people,” he said, adding that a delay in legal action equals injustice.
He also vowed that the government will cooperate with several agencies to wipe out corruption so the country’s development can run smoothly.
“The public has to be determined to avoid receiving wrongful benefits,” he said. “We will have to eliminate corruption as it deteriorates the country’s development.”
