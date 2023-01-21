Government move on AIDS meds a backward step in fighting HIV, say private clinics

The move by the ministry has created an obstacle for patients, and added to the workload of many public hospitals.

The Health Ministry sent out letters to private clinics stating that PEP/PrEP drugs should be handed out only at the discretion of a doctor and pharmacist, despite these clinics having doctors overseeing the process.

The decision is seen as a cost-saving measure, cutting government expenditure on private healthcare services, resulting in commercial and non-profit clinics not being able to provide these drugs for free.

The Rainbow Sky Association is one of many private clinics providing healthcare services, such as blood tests for STDs and giving out PEP and PrEP drugs, following Thailand’s national strategy to end AIDS by 2030.

Phubet Panpet, Deputy Director for Health Service Provision, Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand told The Nation that “We’ve explained that every process is done under a doctor’s care but we’re registered as a Medical Technology clinic and aren’t registered as a place to store medicine we still haven't received an answer as to where they want the drugs to be stored, the hospital? Or can people choose to come here and receive their medication from somewhere else?”