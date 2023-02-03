Thailand’s ‘little ghosts’ have until end-Feb to leave South Korea

She said if the workers return within February, they will not have to pay the 30 million won (about 800,000 baht) penalty.

“South Korea opened channels for Thai illegal workers to return home since November 7 last year,” she said.

She said Thais who wish to continue working in South Korea should follow the regulations set by the Department of Employment.

“People should not accept invitations to work illegally in South Korea as they will not be granted welfare,” she said.

She added that illegal workers are open to exploitation, low wages and are forced to lead lives in the shadows.

“If illegal Thai workers return home under this offer, then they will be able to return to South Korea again,” she said, adding that if they do not take the correct steps, they will face difficulties in the future.