Thai government plans major push to Laos train service
The Thai government plans to increase train service between Nong Khai province in Thailand and Thanaleng Station in Laos to 16 round trips a day in two years.
Work on the railway line between Nong Khai and Thanaleng, near Vietniane, was completed on June 30, 2022, and is presently operating, Tipanan Sirichana, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said.
Currently the train service runs twice a day, facilitating easy travel for Thai and Lao people.
In the next two years, freight trains will make 16 round trips a day with 25 carriages per train. By 2026, there will be 24 round trips with 25 carriages each day, Tipanan said. This would be in addition to international passenger trains, which generally operate four services per day (round trip).
The Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, Phase 1 from Bangkok - Nakhon Ratchasima, a distance of 253 kilometres with six stations -- Bangkok Apiwat Central Station, Don Mueang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong, and ending in Nakhon Ratchasima -- has been accelerated by the government. It involves an investment of 179.413 billion baht and one depot (Chiang Rak Noi).
Construction is now underway of two road maintenance units (Saraburi and Khok Sa-ad), with an investment budget of 4.279 billion baht. It includes the construction of an 8km-long railway tunnel on the 12.23km route between Ayutthaya and Pak Chong stations. It is slated to begin operations in 2027.