BOI approves aid for projects worth THB56bn to beef up energy, digital sectors
The Board of Investment (BOI) on Monday approved investment support for projects worth 56.61 billion baht to strengthen national infrastructure in the energy and digital sectors.
The approval came during a BOI meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
"These projects will help boost Thailand's energy stability and potential to become a digital hub," said BOI secretary-general Narit Terdsathirasak.
The projects would also help attract foreign investment and companies relocating their production bases to Thailand, he added.
The approved projects include a liquefied natural gas terminal worth 32.71 billion baht and a 5-billion-baht cogeneration power plant under Singapore-Thai joint ownership, Narit said.
The BOI also approved investment support for two data centre projects worth 10.37 billion baht. One of the data centres, a UK-Singapore joint venture, will use renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint.
The BOI also approved investment support on other projects worth a total of more than 8.5 billion baht, including a plant to produce cold-rolled steel sheet for the automobile and electrical appliance sectors, and an industrial waste treatment facility.
The BOI also said its authority to approve investment applications and run foreign roadshows will remain intact under the caretaker government, after Prayut declared Parliament dissolved on Monday.