Bangkok summit to focus on cyber security amidst surge in online crime
The National Cyber Security Agency will host its first Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand in Bangkok next month as the country faces a staggering increase in cyber crimes and threats.
Amorn Chomcheoy, the agency’s secretary-general, said the conference demonstrates the commitment of government agencies and businesses to address cyber crime.
It is critical for every industry to prioritise cybersecurity because there has been an alarming increase in cyber crime in Thailand, and the situation is worsening, Amorn said.
The agency’s database shows the number of cyber crimes and threats rising from 135 in 2021 – the year it was formed – to 772 in 2022. It also shows 44,144 remote work-related cyber attacks were reported during the first four months of 2022.
The conference will be held on May 24 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Its theme is "Resilient Cybersecurity for Thailand's Digital Future".
National and international cybersecurity experts will address the conference.
London-based event organiser CloserStill Media is helping to organise the conference.
Andy Kiwanuka, its managing director for Asia Pacific, told a press conference on Thursday that although the growth potential of tech firms in the Kingdom is high, most remain unaware of the dangers posed by cybercrime.
The conference will help participants learn how to prepare for and manage cybercrime, as well as showcase the latest technology that can ensure Thailand has a secure digital future, Kiwanuka said.
Dominic Pinfold, CloserStill Media group event director, said that Singapore was the only country in Southeast Asia with a mature cybersecurity landscape.
Every other nation in the region requires more basic knowledge and training to protect itself from cyber threats, Pinfold said.
The conference will help Thai businesses and information technology (IT) workers understand the importance of cybersecurity, he said, adding that it could also help develop a cyber security community in Thailand to deal with future threats.
Cyber threats can arise through website intrusions, digital vandalism, deceptive phishing schemes, and strategically embedded malware to entice downloads, Pinfold said.
Concentrated threats
Amorn said the three sectors with the highest concentration of cyber attacks in Thailand are education (325 reported incidents), non-critical information infrastructure (Cll) government agencies (243 incidents), and public health (76 incidents).
He said an effective regulatory framework had been put in place, but knowledge gaps remain pervasive.
"We already have clear regulations to strictly comply with, but it is preferable if entrepreneurs are aware of and willing to improve and strengthen their own cybersecurity system," he said.
Thailand is transforming into a fully digital society, so every relevant institution and organisaiton needs to be fully prepared to confront any cyber threats.
"As a forerunner organisation in charge of the country's cybersecurity management efforts, the National Cyber Security Agency not only supervises and establishes guidelines, standards, and measures for dealing with cyber threats, but also addresses and devises preventive measures against cyber risks, ensuring national cyber security," Amorn explained.
The Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand will help build the knowledge, tools, and network required to combat cyber threats effectively, he said.
Suriya Nachin, vice president of the Data Protection Officers Association, said the conference will also serve as a platform to help organisations collaborate to improve cybersecurity literacy and adopt cutting-edge technology.
It will help establish a sustainable cybersecurity framework for both the public and private sectors, he said.
Kiwanuka said the event is primarily for senior information technology officers and security professionals. He expects hundreds of executives to attend.