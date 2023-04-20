Bangkok summit to focus on cyber security amidst surge in online crime

Amorn Chomcheoy, the agency’s secretary-general, said the conference demonstrates the commitment of government agencies and businesses to address cyber crime.

It is critical for every industry to prioritise cybersecurity because there has been an alarming increase in cyber crime in Thailand, and the situation is worsening, Amorn said.

The agency’s database shows the number of cyber crimes and threats rising from 135 in 2021 – the year it was formed – to 772 in 2022. It also shows 44,144 remote work-related cyber attacks were reported during the first four months of 2022.

The conference will be held on May 24 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Its theme is "Resilient Cybersecurity for Thailand's Digital Future".

National and international cybersecurity experts will address the conference.

London-based event organiser CloserStill Media is helping to organise the conference.

Andy Kiwanuka, its managing director for Asia Pacific, told a press conference on Thursday that although the growth potential of tech firms in the Kingdom is high, most remain unaware of the dangers posed by cybercrime.

The conference will help participants learn how to prepare for and manage cybercrime, as well as showcase the latest technology that can ensure Thailand has a secure digital future, Kiwanuka said.