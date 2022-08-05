National Cyber Security Agency signs MoU to collaborate with Huawei

The Ministry of Digital Economy and the National Cyber Security Agency has jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cybersecurity cooperation with Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the leading global ICT infrastructure and IT solutions provider.

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), spoke on Thailand's current cybersecurity situation and the cooperation with Huawei: "As data breaches and cyberattacks get increasingly more sophisticated and frequent, gaps in knowledge and cyber skills are impacting organizations more acutely than ever before. That is why the MDES is collaborating with Huawei, a leading digital innovator, to address this challenge by sharing their knowledge on cybersecurity and best practices across industries in order to upskill overall digital capabilities and offer improved educational resources. This collaboration will further encourage public and private organizations to adopt and implement key principles, with the aim of laying a robust talent foundation for Thailand, helping drive Thailand towards a safe and secure digital future."