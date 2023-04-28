‘Historic’ billion baht fund aims to fuse tech startups with SMEs

Called the Innovation One Fund, it is being described as Thailand’s first fund to focus on matching tech startups with small and SMEs in order to strengthen their competitiveness and, ultimately, the overall economy.

The Innovation One Fund was created because SMEs have difficulties accessing money, technology and the innovative resources they require to thrive in the digital economy, federation president Kriengkrai said.

The fund will also help Thai startups scale up their operations, he said, adding that it will focus on the next generation of technology startups capable of providing innovative solutions to SMEs.

"Three criteria are used to determine which tech startups will be funded. For starters, their innovations have to meet the needs of SMEs. Second, they have to have a feasible business plan. Third, they have to be able to show they can turn a profit,” Kriengkrai said.

He said the federation has an experienced team to verify candidates for access to the fund.

The Innovation One Fund is primarily funded by TSRI, a public sector organisation that is looking for a new cooperative model to incubate Thai startups and help them flourish. TSRI also supports the development of Thailand’s manufacturing ecosystem.

TSRI director Pattamawadee Pochanukul described the new fund as “historic”, saying the government is providing new supportive measures that allow the private sector to take the lead.

The government will be a facilitator in terms of money, markets, and regulations, she said.